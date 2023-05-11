The quirky, cosmopolitan “little orchestra” of Pink Martini will be in Fairbanks this Sunday at 4 p.m. for the final show in the Fairbanks Concert Association’s 75th anniversary season. The performance will take place in Hering Auditorium as part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival.
It’s been five years since Pink Martini’s last performance in Fairbanks. Singer China Forbes is on the playbill; she’s one of the earliest members of the band and a frequent collaborator with Lauderdale. Joining her is Jimmie Herrod, who has been singing with Pink Martini since 2017 and more recently gained national attention as a finalist during the 2021 season of “America’s Got Talent.”
Thomas Lauderdale founded the band in 1994 as an auditory antidote to the loud or insipid music he heard at the political fundraisers he attended when he had hopes of breaking into politics.
Lauderdale’s political career never really started, at least not overtly. Instead, he has devoted himself through music to encouraging people to focus on the beauty they share in common instead of on their depressing differences. A Pink Martini concert is a polyglot, polyphonic bazaar, English nestled comfortably alongside French, Japanese and Turkish, jazz spiced with bossa nova followed by a soothing chanson. It’s a colorful display of the world’s treasures for everyone to enjoy.
The formula works. Over the last 30 years, Pink Martini has amassed a diverse, devoted following that flocks to their performances of midcentury mod. Politics and demographics vanish before their torch songs and wry ditties. For Lauderdale, and Pink Martini in general, beauty is both the goal and the means to the end.
“Arts reflect and inspire the best and the worst in each of us,” Lauderdale said. “In America there’s not nearly enough melody, not nearly enough beauty, not nearly enough togetherness, which encourages diplomacy, learning to get along.”
He knows that he probably doesn’t agree politically with all his fans in the audience, but that’s not a bad thing.
“That shows there is potentially a way through this time when people are so at war with each other,” he said. “People are set off so easily. [We lack] the idea of diplomacy and sacrifice, and also bending and not insisting at every step of the way that it has to be all this way or now you’re canceled. It’s really a test right now. Does democracy work? Can we all learn to bend a bit?”
Lauderdale applies that conscious approach of compromise to his work.
“There are pieces in our set that I would never necessarily choose, but there are 12 musicians,
sometimes more than that, and we have to find a way to bring as much happiness as we can. There are some pieces that make other people happy that don’t necessarily make me that happy but I have to bend. In the end I do have to make that decision [as bandleader], but I’m very aware of the necessity of trying to find ways to make sure people are generally happy from day to day.”
Shortly after the Pink Martini appearance in Fairbanks, Lauderdale will release a side project called “Thomas Lauderdale Meets the Pilgrims,” a collaboration with the surf band Satan’s Pilgrims. (You’ll never hear “Rhapsody in Blue” the same way again.) The same delight in being open and curious is a hallmark of a Pink Martini performance. Lauderdale isn’t shy about self-criticism, either. He’d like to be a better outdoorsperson, be in better shape, know how to build a building.
“The more you know, the more you realize you don’t know and you’re more open to learning and more perspectives,” he said.
“There are many ways of living a good life. We have obligations as citizens of this country. We have obligations to the other people who live in this country, to each other.”
For Lauderdale, that has meant a life in chords and grace notes, brokering harmony between band members and concert goers. Politics is probably out, though. His current gig is pretty good.
“It’s deluxe,” he said, “being about to travel the world and get applause from audiences and make people happy, as opposed to taking a pay cut and facing angry people and sitting under fluorescent lights all the time.”
Instead, Lauderdale and his little orchestra offer effervescence over fluorescence, knowing the lightness belies certain fundamentals: It’s fun to be in love and also kind of scary, sometimes life is funny but sometimes it’s sad, and the Cuban-jazz-French-bistro-Italian-love-song playlist for a cruise around the Greek isles in the mid-1960s will always, always be cool.
Tickets to Pink Martini featuring China Forbes can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. Tickets for the 2023-2024 season will be available later this summer. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.
Going with the premise that happy people make better leaders, Lauderdale has a playlist for politicians or anyone who wants to make the world a little more harmonious.
Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 — “It’s a long piece, full of beauty and grace.”
Beethoven’s 9th Symphony — “Spectacular — the beauty, humanity, the melodies in the chorus.”
“An Evening with Harry Belafonte and Miriam Makeba” — “Really calming. It’s the same era as ‘The Girl from Ipanema.’
“Duke Ellington Plays Mary Poppins” — “It’s usually the first thing I put on when I’m hosting parties.”
“My favorite album of all time is made by eden ahbez. He lived outside in Los Angeles under the Hollywood sign. He lived off the royalties he made from writing ‘Nature Boy’ that Nat King Cole recorded, and from his own album he made.”
Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.