Changes are coming to the Latitude 65 calendar of events — big, colorful changes that will keep you up on what’s happening in Interior Alaska.
Right now, the What’s Happening calendar of entertainment events prints every Thursday in Latitude 65. The event listings are user generated, meaning you, the user, submits an item online at newsminer.com and it appears on the News-Miner’s online calendar as well as the weekly entertainment calendar. That basic format is not changing; the items you submit will continue to appear online and in print.
What is changing is the process by which we get the items into the page. Currently, it’s a multi-step process to get submitted items from email into the editing system then into the page design system. Needless, it’s a time consuming endeavor to put the calendar together.
Starting Aug. 5, a streamlined format will make it much easier for our production team to create the calendar. With the stroke of a button, the items you submit will go into a file that will be placed onto the page. It’s still the same entertainment calendar you know and use, it’s just becoming easier to turn into a final product.
Starting in August, all items must be submitted via the “promote you event” tab at newsminer.com. That means if you have not created a user account or if you’re emailing me directly to manually input your listings, you’ll have to make the leap to the world of submitting items online. It’s quick, it’s easy and it helps you promote your band, concert, play, art show, book club, choir concert or whatever event you’re in charge of. And because it’s online as well as in print, the reach goes even further in helping get the word out.
The new calendar debuts in August, and we hope you like it as much as we do.
Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 459-7504.