Editor’s note: A celebration of life for Peggy Ferguson will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday in the Pioneer Park Exhibit Hall and Theater. From 1-3 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall, the celebration will feature an extensive array of photos of Peggy from childhood to her passing in December 2021. Refreshments will be served and entertainment will be provided. At 3 p.m. in the theater her husband, Mike, will narrate a pictorial presentation of Peggy’s life and accomplishments. The public is invited to attend. Parking will be available inside the park. To honor Peggy, Latitude 65 is republishing this tribute from January 2022.
•••
There are plenty of Fairbanksans who found themselves on stage, performing in a Fairbanks Drama Association production, or at the annual mystery theatre fundraiser, wondering how they got there. It was Peggy who made that happen.
“She was just a bright, sparkly, wonderful, loving, feisty human being,” said Doris Calloway, her longtime friend and stage manager. “When she had her mind set on something, nothing could keep her down. I saw her stand up against people three times her size.”
Calloway remembers the time workers closed off the parking lot at the Hap Ryder Theatre while working on adjacent sidewalks. They directed drivers to the nearby Dog Park parking lot instead.
It just happened to be the night a performance was opening at the theatre. Recovering from recent arm surgery, Calloway parked as instructed and walked to the theatre. Peggy saw her walking with her injured arm and headed directly for the workers on the sidewalk.
“Little tiny Peggy in all her sparkling glory” walked up to the burly worker and demanded he “shut it down” and open the parking lot. There may have been some language not suitable to repeat here, but she prevailed and the parking lot re-opened.
“What a powerhouse she was,” Calloway recalled.
She got on stage herself sometimes.
Back in the 1970s, Peggy was the Fairbanks company manager of Alaska Repertory Theatre. Terese Kaptur, now retired, was manager of the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra at that time and their offices were both at UAF’s Great Hall.
One year, Peggy organized a fundraiser and a roast of then Symphony Orchestra Conductor Gordon Wright, who was an active environmentalist. For the skit, she created a piece of pipeline that crossed the stage. Peggy and Terese Kaptur dressed as mosquitos. Another friend dressed as a caribou that repeatedly attempted to jump over the pipeline, while the two mosquitoes tried to sting him — while tap dancing. Neither one of them knew how to tap dance, but their goofy attempt was accompanied by Ted DeCorso on saxophone, playing Flight of the Bumblebee.
“It was absolutely hysterical,” Kaptur recalled. “We were laughing so hard.”
The fundraiser was a huge success.
“She had so much energy,” Kaptur added. “She was an amazing person. She made a huge contribution to the community.”
Peggy knew all the theatergoers and greeted each person by name, with gusto. Her voice was unmistakable as she happily swooped in for a big hug.
Her favorite song was the first song she ever learned “This Little Light of Mine” and she used it as a warmup for casts of every show.
“She would have us all stretch and sing ‘This Little Light of Mine.’ It always stuck with you,” said Morgan Gallagher, longtime friend and performer.
Gallagher was one of those performers Peggy encouraged, cajoling her into a role that she thought was “way out of my league.”
“She believed in me,” Gallagher said.
After one of the shows, Peggy served as marriage commissioner and married Morgan and Darren Gallagher, right on the FDA stage. She wore Gallagher’s pastor costume, from the show, during the ceremony.
Peggy was a meticulous planner, according to longtime friend Steve Mitchell.
“She took a lot of very careful planning, down to every possible detail,” he said. “Also, it was very important to Peggy that people were having a good time when they were out at the theatre.”
It was important to her that the lives of her cast members went well too, he said.
“She loved hard,” said Morgan Gallagher. “She fought hard. She was one hell of an advocate for the things she believed in. Her love for animals was fierce. She always said, ‘dog is just god spelled backwards.’”
You could never miss seeing Peggy with her big blonde hair and sparkly eyes. Her laugh was infectious.
“I’m gonna miss that cackle more than anything in the world,” Gallagher said.
Looking back on all those times she sang ‘This Little Light of Mine,’ Gallagher said, “Peggy Ferguson, your light was anything but little, but your light will forever shine.”