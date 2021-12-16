Next week marks the end of long dark days as the amount of sunlight Alaska gets will increase every day after the solstice on Dec. 21. The Downtown Association of Fairbanks wants to celebrate the return of light with the community and is hoping you’ll join them this weekend for fireworks and other fun activities.
The Downtown Association of Fairbanks will be putting on the annual Solstice Fireworks Downtown show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 near Griffin Park.
“This year the fireworks show will run for about 20 minutes,” said Executive Director David van den Burg. It will be the longest that the fireworks show has ever run in downtown Fairbanks.
The Solstice Fireworks Downtown show has been going on for around a decade now, and it “won’t stop for cold or snow,” wrote the Downtown Association.
“It’s a chance to welcome lighter days ahead,” van den Burg said. “With such extreme seasons, it’s worth celebrating the return of the light.”
The Downtown Association has provided a map that shows where the best parking and viewing spots are for the new launch location. A good area to watch the fireworks show from is the Winter Lights Walk in Griffin Park, where you can enjoy the lights on the trees as well as the fireworks in the sky. Everyone is urged to stay off the river ice though, for safety concerns.
There’s about 10 different areas that you can park in during the show, including the downtown parking garage which is open for the show. If you’re sensitive to the cold, there are plenty of parking lots where you can watch the fireworks from the comfort of your car.
Before the fireworks show, kids can meet Santa at the Fairbanks Community Museum. Santa will be available to say hello and take pictures from 2-6 p.m.
The community will also get to enjoy reindeer from 6-7:30 p.m. at Golden Heart Plaza. The reindeer are friendly and love getting treats and scratches from everyone who visits.
“With the reindeer, there’s going to be a photographer invited by Golden Valley Electric Association,” van den Burg said. “The photographer is going to take pictures of people, if they want a nice picture or a nice portrait done with the reindeer.”
Each event is free and is put on to help bring downtown Fairbanks to life despite the cold.
It is always nice to put on fun community events and give downtown businesses an opportunity to participate during the holiday season, expressed van den Burg.
Alyeska Pipeline Service Company stepped up and helped sponsor this community event, as well as the City of Fairbanks, GVEA, North Haven Communities, Usibelli Coal Mine, Doyon Utilities, Big Ray’s, Denali State Bank, Hage & Associates and Hale & Associates.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3yurXFV.