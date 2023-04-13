Snapped a pic of Sasquatch? Cryptid hunters want you to share it.
The 2023 Boreal Bigfoot Expo is taking place June 10 and 11 at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks, and organizers are seeking photo submissions of Bigfoot or other cryptids in Alaska. The 2023 expo has expanded into a two-day event and will feature in-state and out of state researchers in the growing field of cryptozoology, including Dr. Jeff Meldrum (Idaho State University), Jon “Redbird” Dover (retired Navajo Ranger), Red Grossinger (retired Canadian Army), and Aleksander Petakov and Eli Watson of indie production company Small Town Monsters.
The expo features lectures, vendors, displays, prize giveaways, casting workshops, documentary showings by Small Town Monsters, and VIP dinners (where people can dine with special guests). The expo also will have a Bigfoot & Brews meet and greet, open to everyone, on June 9 at HooDoo Brewery.
Expo organizers are seeking submissions of in-state sightings of Bigfoot and other cryptids for a public gallery. Organizers simply ask for your name, location of the sighting, and a blurb to tell them what was going on at the time. Submissions can be made at www.borealbigfootexpo.com/submit-photo.
Sponsors of the summer expo include Sasquatch Tracker, Iola Maintenance, Western Mechanical Inc, Auto Trim Design, Boy Scouts of America, Extreme Expeditions Northwest LLC, Alasquatch Podcast, The Bigfoot Mapping Project, and private sponsors.