The real bigfoot?

From the Patterson–Gimlin film (also referred to as simply the Patterson film) — a famous short motion film of an unidentified subject the film makers purported to be a bigfoot — was supposedly filmed on Oct. 20, 1967, by Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin on Bluff Creek, a tributary of the Klamath River about 25 miles northwest of Orleans, Calif. The film has been subjected to many attempts both to debunk and authenticate it. Most scientists have judged the film a hoax with a man in an ape suit, but many bigfoot believers contend the film depicts a cryptid, a creature unknown to science. News-Miner file

 News-Miner file

Snapped a pic of Sasquatch? Cryptid hunters want you to share it.

The 2023 Boreal Bigfoot Expo is taking place June 10 and 11 at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks, and organizers are seeking photo submissions of Bigfoot or other cryptids in Alaska. The 2023 expo has expanded into a two-day event and will feature in-state and out of state researchers in the growing field of cryptozoology, including Dr. Jeff Meldrum (Idaho State University), Jon “Redbird” Dover (retired Navajo Ranger), Red Grossinger (retired Canadian Army), and Aleksander Petakov and Eli Watson of indie production company Small Town Monsters.