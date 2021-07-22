The Cantwell Bluegrass Festival is back.
“Welcome to a family friendly camping and music weekend in celebration of community and Bluegrass music in the heart of breathtaking Interior Alaska,” according to the hosts at Cantwell Lodge and Longhorn Saloon Bar & Grill.
The weekend kicks off with the DG3 Darrel Gleason Band at 8 p.m. today. This is a 21 years of age and older event, and there is a $5 cover charge.
The rest of the weekend features love music, food, vendors and camping Friday night and all day Saturday. All ages are welcome to attend, and children under age 10 enter for free. Cost is $30 per person, and that is for a weekend pass that includes camping. Limited capacity, so first come, first served.
Pick up tickets at Will Call on the day of the event. You can prepay for tickets and register for camping with drivers license/ID number by credit card over the phone or in person. More information is available at cantwelllodge2019@gmail.com.
There are two stages, indoors and outside.
Here is the potential lineup:
Friday, July 23
7 p.m. Brown & Crooked Road
8 p.m. Acoustic Oasis
9 p.m. McKinley Holler
10 p.m. Cold Country Plus
Saturday, July 24
11 a.m. Candace Kale
12 p.m. Tony Taylor
1 p.m. Nick & The Dream Weaver
2 p.m. Danger Town
3 p.m. DG3 Cletus Got Shot
4 p.m. Greywater Funk
5 p.m. Laura Lee & The Jake Legs
6 p.m. Kami & The Dude
7 p.m. Doyle & Linda
8 p.m. Cold Country
9 p.m. LaStella Quarte
10 p.m. to late Hog Heaven String Band