Bike Swap

Eric Troyer

More than 70 people came out for the 2021 Fairbanks Cycle Club Bike Swap and more than 20 bikes were sold. Courtesy Eric Troyer

 Eric Troyer

Bike to Work Week (May 15-19) and Bike to Work Day (May 19) are coming up next month, with the Fairbanks Cycle Club helping the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department put on Bike to Work Week events. Volunteers are needed for the week to:

• Help on the morning of Monday, May 15, and Wednesday, May 17. There will be two tents with snacks and swag for any bike commuters, one on the east side of town and one on the west side of town.