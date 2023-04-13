Bike to Work Week (May 15-19) and Bike to Work Day (May 19) are coming up next month, with the Fairbanks Cycle Club helping the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department put on Bike to Work Week events. Volunteers are needed for the week to:
• Help on the morning of Monday, May 15, and Wednesday, May 17. There will be two tents with snacks and swag for any bike commuters, one on the east side of town and one on the west side of town.
• Help on Friday (Bike to Work Day) at the End of Week Bash at the Carlson Center from 4-6 p.m.
• Help with a couple of ice cream and riding events in the Griffin Park area. Details are still being worked out on this, but it will be held in the afternoon after school.
Any businesses, groups or individuals that would like to set up their own “bike commuter stops” with swag and/or snacks on any morning of Bike to Work Week are encouraged to reach out to organizers, who can help you choose good places to set up your stops.
Anyone interested in helping should contact FNSB Parks and Recreation Specialist Evee Rynish at Evee.Rynish@fnsb.gov or 907-459-1028.