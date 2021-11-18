I like a lot of stupid video games. I consider tediousness the greatest crime a video game can commit, barring some actual blow to the well-being of society. Recently, a friend introduced me to a game that was terrible but remarkably fun in a really specific context. This experience alone was more interesting than some of the games I’ve reviewed for this column.
“Bubblegum Crash!,” an NEC PC-Engine game based on the OVA of the same name, is a disjointed, uncanny mess. The fan translation I used bordered on being the Duwang scan of itself, and the source material seems to be no better. The plot — if these events can even be coherently strung together — is that a traffic cop who acts like a demented Nancy Drew gets bored one day and decides to investigate some bank robberies. This leads her to break into classified NATO military information and uncover a worldwide arms dealing conspiracy that goes completely unresolved, at which point she tells her vigilante friends about it and they decide to invest in the company the robberies were targeting as another conspiracy about advanced intelligent murder-robots unfolds. All of this is sandwiched in a surreal crust of badly-thought-out Snatcher-esque ADV game: pointless conversations with disturbingly plastic bank tellers, random screens with nothing but trashcans, endless repetitive run-ins with “vulgar-looking people”, robotic stock traders and a completely nonsensical series of correct actions that you’d need a guide to get through in any reasonable time frame.
A lot of things in “Bubblegum Crash!” just happen. Half the map and commands have no reason to be there and the final stretch jams several mini-games of various genres in, culminating with an utterly hellish dungeon maze full of constant, slow RPG battles with an ending so anticlimactic that it rivals even “The Mysterious Murasame Castle’s” red-to-blue sky. I kept accidentally repeating actions over and over due to text boxes not requiring an extra button press to get through, and one particularly egregious room in the game mandated a three-step process to boot up a computer — which you have to do every single time you use it.
Despite all of this, my playthrough of “Bubblegum Crash!” was an absolute riot. Much like in “Snatcher,” you can play through the entire game acting like an absolute psychopath and characters will react to you, which layered on top of the already deranged dialogue allows you to genuinely play out the protagonists as these giggling lunatics that go around causing chaos. Playing this game with someone who had a guide and knew about the source material turned “Bubblegum Crash!” into its own abridged series, a total self-parody. Forget Goldman and his life cycle, forget Ryo and his sailors, forget Francis York Morgan and the letters in his coffee; I wanna help Nene illegally wiretap a misogynistic billionaire’s office to keep him from using Boomers for world domination!
“Bubblegum Crash!” is a game I love to hate. Even by the standards of its time, it makes no sense on any conceivable level (which, if we go with the turbulent conditions Naxatsoft and the studio behind the animated series were under, were apparently due to business troubles involving taxes and the Yakuza), and it remains an artifact of queasily teetering stupidity like so many other good-bad games. You can play it translated on RetroArch easily or get a translated HuCard for cheap, and if you have an afternoon and some brain cells to spare, I’d say to try it.
Gaget is a video game developer and critic. He is a neutral game reviewer.