Brothers of Tom

Darrell Santschi photo

Brothers Of Tom (Michael Faubion, left, and Hurricane Dave Rush) perform at the Jammin’ at the Rapids music festival July 1 at The Lodge at Black Rapids, between Paxson and Delta Junction.

 Darrell Santschi photo

Brother Of Tom, a favorite Alaska honky-tonk duo, returns to the Interior this month for the first time since 2019 with performances in Fairbanks, Ester and Delta Junction.

The Anchorage-based duo consists of Hurricane Dave Rush and Michael Faubion. They have been fixtures in the state’s music community for many years, both as individuals and collaborators. For this show, they perform as Brothers Of Tom, and share their love for classic rock, barroom country, folk and blues along with their warped sense of humor.

