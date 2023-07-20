Brother Of Tom, a favorite Alaska honky-tonk duo, returns to the Interior this month for the first time since 2019 with performances in Fairbanks, Ester and Delta Junction.
The Anchorage-based duo consists of Hurricane Dave Rush and Michael Faubion. They have been fixtures in the state’s music community for many years, both as individuals and collaborators. For this show, they perform as Brothers Of Tom, and share their love for classic rock, barroom country, folk and blues along with their warped sense of humor.
They will perform at Fairbanks’ Concerts In The Plaza at Golden Heart Plaza on July 25 (12:30-1:30 p.m.) and July 26 (7-8 p.m.); Malemute Saloon in Ester on July 27 (7-8 p.m) and July 21 (8-9 p.m.), and July 22 (2:45-3:45 p.m.) at the Deltana Fair and Music Festival in Delta Junction.
Each musician is an accomplished songwriter, whose songs address the quirks of life in the Last Frontier.
Dave Rush is best known for “The Cheechako Chronicles,” an album of original tunes — serious and humorous — about the Alaska experience, including the Sarah Palin-inspired “Please Don’t Ask Me About Her” and the souvenir-shopping anthem “Made in China.” More recently, he created “Please Don’t Touch My PFD.”
Michael Faubion has recorded seven albums including the notorious romantically sarcastic album called “Greetings from Paris on the Kuskokwim
The act gets its name from the late Tom Torvie, a legendary bass player and bass singer who was one-third of the trio Crab-shoot, until his death in 2021. The other two members were Rush and Faubion.
Brother Of Tom carries on the lively, crowd-pleasing traditions that Crabshoot embodied.
