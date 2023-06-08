The Alaska Center for Performing Arts (ACPA) and Broadway Alaska are hosting a statewide competition for 12 tickets to the Broadway show “Hamilton.”
BroadwayBoundAK will award one middle school student and one high school student with a ticket to the Broadway show by area, including the Far North, Interior, Southwest, Southcentral and Southeast.
The arts inspire people, bring them together, make connections and foster a feeling of belonging, said Jason Herr, director of marketing and communications at ACPA. “Broadway is a way we can make that happen.”
Students in grades 7 through 12 are encouraged to submit a 2-minute video of their original creative work inspired by “Hamilton.” The work may be a rap, piece of music, spoken word, scene, poem, short story or theatrical performance.
Alaska youth are super creative, Herr said, adding that the competition connects the larger Alaska community to Broadway shows and gets students from across the state involved in the arts.
Submissions are due on broadwayalaska.com by June 20. Winners will be notified on July 23. Submissions will be evaluated by BroadwayBoundAK and the GL Institute on originality, relevance, creativity, quality and effort.
Winners will travel to Anchorage on Sept. 8 to attend the Sept. 9 matinee performance of the Tony-winning “Hamilton.”
Winners from outside of the Southcentral area will receive hotel accommodations and airfare, as well as tickets and accommodations for chaperones.
“We’re happy to be providing access to these shows,” Herr said. “This is only the beginning and we look forward to continuing to connect Alaskans with Broadway.”
“I am so excited to be launching BroadwayBoundAK, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts’ outreach and education program for Broadway Alaska, starting with Hamilton!,” Codie Costello, president and COO of ACPA and general manager of Broadway Alaska, said. “Our state is filled with incredibly talented young people whose voices bring important perspectives, stellar creativity and innovative ideas. I look forward to celebrating Alaska’s youth and engaging them with Broadway!”
The competition is presented by Broadway Alaska, partnered with Nederlander and the GL Institute. Broadway Alaska is presenting four nationally touring shows — “Hamilton,” “Come From Away,” “Six: The Musical” and “Disney’s Aladdin” — during their first season at the ACPA.
