Hamilton

The Broadway show Hamilton is coming to the Alaska Center for Performing Arts in Anchorage from Aug. 17 to Sept. 10. Courtesy of ACPA

 Courtesy of ACPA

The Alaska Center for Performing Arts (ACPA) and Broadway Alaska are hosting a statewide competition for 12 tickets to the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

BroadwayBoundAK will award one middle school student and one high school student with a ticket to the Broadway show by area, including the Far North, Interior, Southwest, Southcentral and Southeast.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.