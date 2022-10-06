Local artist Brianna Reagan returns to the Fairbanks First Friday scene this week with a new body of work. “Eunoia” opens at Venue, 514 Second Ave., in downtown Fairbanks, with an artist reception from 5-10 p.m. The show will hang in Venue’s revamped gallery through October.
While Reagan does not paint or draw the traditional “Alaskana art,” she has embraced the rugged beauty of the landscape on her own terms — painting bones instead of birch trees and creating weirdness out of the wilderness. That’s how Reagan sees the world, she stated in a release announcing the show.
“I often get asked where my ideas come from, and I tell people that they really come from anywhere; reading, music, podcasts, walking the dog and even from a bumper sticker once,” she said. “I try to get a scribble or a note down before I lose it.”
She describes her inspirations like the twisting and turning of a Rubik’s cube. That is why she titled the show “Eunoia,” meaning “a beautiful way of thinking.”
This body of work features intricate pen and ink drawings, watercolor illustrations, and mixed media paintings on wood.
The show is hanging in Venue’s newly revamped space, reserved for original art pieces, the release stated.
“We are thrilled to be able to share this First Friday show with the community,” said Liv Dowling, director of communications for the creative team at Venue, Fairbanks Brand Studio. “Brianna has such a unique way of portraying the nuances of life in the interior and across Alaska.”
Reagan has a Bachelor’s degree in painting and drawing, and has been practicing art professionally since she graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2008.