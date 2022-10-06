Wild Arts Walk

Fairbanks artist Brianna Reagan works on a piece during the Design Alaska Wild Arts Walk in 2018. Courtesy Design Alaska/Wild Arts Walk

Local artist Brianna Reagan returns to the Fairbanks First Friday scene this week with a new body of work. “Eunoia” opens at Venue, 514 Second Ave., in downtown Fairbanks, with an artist reception from 5-10 p.m. The show will hang in Venue’s revamped gallery through October.

While Reagan does not paint or draw the traditional “Alaskana art,” she has embraced the rugged beauty of the landscape on her own terms — painting bones instead of birch trees and creating weirdness out of the wilderness. That’s how Reagan sees the world, she stated in a release announcing the show.