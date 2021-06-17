The Brewers Guild of Alaska, in partnership with Peak 2 Peak Alaska, has announced The Alaska Craft Brew Festival Summer Edition. The event will be outdoors on the Park Strip in Anchorage on Aug. 21, featuring craft brews, fruited flavors, food and entertainment.
Attendees must be 21 or older.
The festival will be held on Aug. 21 with two sessions, depending on your level of beer adoration. The Connoisseur Session will run from noon to 3 p.m.. On top of being limited in tickets, this session will also feature a rare or special beer from each brewery. Having a limited crowd means shorter lines and more time to chat with the breweries. For those that just want to dive into the sipping and hit the cornhole boards, the general session will run from 6-9 p.m..
Tickets are available for purchase at akbrewfest.com. Prices are $55 for the connoisseur’s session from noon to 3 p.m. and $45 for the 6-9 p.m. session.
For information, email info@akbrewfest.com, call 907-350-5846 or visit akbrewfest.com.