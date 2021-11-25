The Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America is breaking out of the Covid doldrums with its 38th annual Distinguished Citizens Banquet on Dec. 8 at the Westmark Gold Room.
The group will honor Jerry Evans and Glen Anderson, two longtime Fairbanksans who have been making Fairbanks laugh for 40 years.
Each year the Midnight Sun Council honors someone who has made a substantial contribution to the community. That honor has been on hold for the past couple years, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The selection of two homegrown “funny guys” is the perfect choice for breaking out of the Covid slump.
“Anyone who has listened to the last 40 years of Interior radio or attended an Alaska Comedy Show will know our honorees,” the Boy Scouts announced. “They started their life-long friendship and 20-year stand-up comedy partnership at KSUA on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in 1981. As they say, ‘We have been best friends and partners in crime since then.’”
For the past 41 years, they have kept Fairbanksans smiling, and yes, even belly laughing. The duo, known as Jerry & Glenner, first co-hosted the local Labor Day Telethon in the mid-1980s. Over the next 35 years, they committed their time to raising thousands of dollars for charitable organizations including the Fairbanks Resource Agency, American Red Cross, Fairbanks Funny Festival, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Stone Soup Cafe and others. They recently served as co-chairs of the United Way of Tanana Valley.
All that volunteer work happens while they maintain their day jobs and raise their families. Besides working as professional stand-up comedians, Jerry Evans is the public relations manager for Explore Fairbanks. Glen Anderson manages eight local radio stations owned by Last Frontier Mediactive. Every morning for 38 years, beginning in 1987, he serves as Fairbanks’s wake up radio call beginning at 6 a.m.
This event also serves as a major fundraiser for the Boy Scouts, and sponsors are invited to help make this event a success. Call 907-452-1976 or email Stacy.Brandon@Scouting.org for more information.
Different levels of sponsorship are available. Reservations are available at $100 per person. The Westmark Gold room opens at 6 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.
As part of the fundraising effort, Last Frontier Auction has donated its services to manage the auction of a 28-foot 2008 SPREE bumper pull camper. Bidders should visit www.lastfrontierauction.com and click on the online auction button. The auction ends Dec. 8.
Boy Scouts is a premiere organization for teaching young people outdoor skills. It is a program that focuses on character and leadership. Boy Scouts “are committed to empathy, compassion and to meaningfully improve. Scouting teaches young people to come together to find peaceful solutions, to work to become the best versions of themselves, and to create a better world.”