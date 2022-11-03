Halloween may be over, but the Fairbanks Drama Association is keeping a sense of thrill and suspense in the air.

The thriller “Rope” opens Friday at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre for a three-week run. “Rope” is based on the true story of the murder of 14-year old Bobby Franks in Chicago in 1924 by Nathan Leopod and Richard Loeb, students at the University of Chicago. Patrick Hamilton wrote and first presented his play in London in 1929 before it went to Broadway. In 1948, Alfred Hitchcock changed the names of most characters and the setting to New York City and turned it into the psychological crime thriller film of the same name.

