Halloween may be over, but the Fairbanks Drama Association is keeping a sense of thrill and suspense in the air.
The thriller “Rope” opens Friday at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre for a three-week run. “Rope” is based on the true story of the murder of 14-year old Bobby Franks in Chicago in 1924 by Nathan Leopod and Richard Loeb, students at the University of Chicago. Patrick Hamilton wrote and first presented his play in London in 1929 before it went to Broadway. In 1948, Alfred Hitchcock changed the names of most characters and the setting to New York City and turned it into the psychological crime thriller film of the same name.
In “Rope,” Ronald Raglan, a prep school student, is murdered by dinner party host Wyndham Brandon and his friend, Charles Granillo, before dinner party guests arrive. Tension and suspense builds throughout the play as the audience wonders if Brandon and Granillo will get away with murder or be brought to justice.
Director Rachel Blackwell said she likes “Rope” because it isn’t a traditional mystery — the audience has knowledge of the murder from the beginning. The play positions you on the side of the killers because you know their secret and the suspense is if they get caught, Blackwell said.
The cast is really excited and has been working hard as well, Blackwell said. Suspense is built throughout the performance in different ways, Blackwell said. One way suspense is built is through characters who aren’t speaking but are still present as guests at the dinner party, she said.
Kyle Moore, who plays Granillo, said he’s excited about the play and likes the thriller/suspense genre of the play. Moore said his character is very anxious and becomes more anxious in dealing with the difficult situation of hiding the body.
“Being anxious on stage is definitely new to me,” Moore said. It’s been interesting and fun trying different ways for each of the characters to handle certain bits of information to convey to the audience, he said.
Teague Tozier, who plays Brandon, said he’s discovered the thriller subgenre is one of this favorites. This is Tozier’s first major role, and he said it’s been both challenging and enjoyable.
“I’ve learned so much about how to create a character that feels believable and allows me to be in different emotions at different times,” Tozier said.
WHAT: “Rope,” directed by Rachel Blackwell, written by Patrick Hamilton, produced by Fairbanks Drama Association
WHERE: Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave.
PERFORMANCES: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20.
TICKETS: Available online at AKtickets.com, by calling 907-456-7529 10:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the box office one hour before showtime. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors 65 and older, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com