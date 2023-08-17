Bob Ross

D. Todd Moore/TNS

Bob Ross is seen here in 1986.

 D. Todd Moore/TNS

An original painting by renowned artist Bob Ross will be included in the final art show of the summer at the North Pole Grange Gallery & Studios.

The show, “Art of the Golden Heart,” provides some surprises from featured artists Kayla Lev Clalr, Geron Graham, Tammy Holland, Tija Hunter, Teresa Knezek, Lacey Miller, Amy Thrasher, Debbie Wartes, Roxanna Wright, Casey Youngblood and Teresa Lee (TLBrown). Each added new pieces to the show.

