An original painting by renowned artist Bob Ross will be included in the final art show of the summer at the North Pole Grange Gallery & Studios.
The show, “Art of the Golden Heart,” provides some surprises from featured artists Kayla Lev Clalr, Geron Graham, Tammy Holland, Tija Hunter, Teresa Knezek, Lacey Miller, Amy Thrasher, Debbie Wartes, Roxanna Wright, Casey Youngblood and Teresa Lee (TLBrown). Each added new pieces to the show.
Another once-local artist new to the lineup is the late Bob Ross. He was stationed at Eielson Force Base in the 1970s while on active duty. He was a talented aspiring local artist who achieved victory in his “War of Art,” according to the North Pole Grange.
One of his original works, created while he was stationed in the community, has been loaned to the gallery by local collector Larry Dotson.
This once per month art show offers an opportunity to visit with friends and artists and to admire local artwork.
The North Pole Grange began hosting art shows in 2007. Due to the success of those shows, the grange became known as the Grange Gallery. The Friday shows have become an important part of the North Pole community and are another reason the grange continues to be a hub for community gatherings.
The show’s opening reception is 5-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at the gallery at 2800 Grange Road in North Pole.
