The popular St. Louis Steady Grinders are back.
The duo includes barrelhouse blues piano player and singer Ethan Leinwand and jazz singer Valerie Kirchhoff. Hailing from the ragtime capital of St. Louis, Missouri, the two musicians will share their talent in the Fairbanks area this weekend.
They will perform at the Malemute Saloon in Ester on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, from 8-11 pm. Tickets are $10. Another concert, catering to the under 21 audience, is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Flossie & May’s Coffee Shop on Sunday, June 25. In addition, the couple will perform privately for folks at the Denali Center, Pioneer Home and Raven Landing.
These talented professional musicians developed a loyal following when they performed here last year. They present engaging piano and vocal works from the early 20th century American book of popular music. This is high-energy and soulful music, for both listening and dancing.
A mainly self-taught pianist, Ethan has performed, taught, and lectured at festivals across the United States and Europe, and is recognized as one of the world’s leading promoter of barrelhouse blues. He was born and raised in Middletown, Conn. and has lived in New Orleans and New York City. He moved to St. Louis in 2014 to connect with the city’s deep piano roots and thriving traditional music community.
Valerie (aka “Miss Jubilee”) is a St. Louis-based vocalist and bandleader. She specializes in early blues and jazz, with a focus on the female blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. She also champions the early blues of her hometown of St. Louis. Valerie has been performing professionally for over 15 years, and has become a beloved staple of the local music scene. She has performed at jazz and blues festivals across the US and Europe.
Together, Ethan and Valerie perform as “The St. Louis Steady Grinders.”
“Ethan and Valerie have a certain brash tenderness that is very much appealing... and even when they perform songs that are by today’s standards “ancient,” they seem full of emotion and fun.” — Michael Steinman JAZZ LIVES
Ethan and Valerie’s visit is sponsored and organized by the Malemute Saloon Ragtime Club, an informal, local group comprised mainly of piano players but also singers, instrumentalists, music enthusiasts, and dancers. They gather every other Sunday at the Malemute Saloon from 6-8 pm.
