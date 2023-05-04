Black Alaskan Art Matters

Works in the show “Black Alaskan Art Matters” hang at Venue in downtown Fairbanks in April 2023. The show is traveling to Juneau, where it will be on display through May. Courtesy Alyssa Quintyne

After two successful virtual exhibits since the fall of 2020, Black Alaskan Art Matters (BAAM) and Perseverance Theatre are again joining forces to celebrate Black Alaskan artists.

The exhibit, which is opening in Juneau, features painting, hip-hop, poetry, photography, make-up design, storytelling and other forms of art. The curation of the project is led by M.C. MoHagani Magnetek, a Fairbanks-based writer, historian and storyteller, and Alyssa Quintyne, a Fairbanks-based visual artist and musician. BAAM is designed to cultivate and provide space for Black artistic styles and leadership in order to engage, uplift and highlight the Black creatives of Alaska. The tri-city exhibit kicked off in April with an in-person showing in downtown Fairbanks. It will now be in Juneau for the month of May before closing in Anchorage in June.