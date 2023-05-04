After two successful virtual exhibits since the fall of 2020, Black Alaskan Art Matters (BAAM) and Perseverance Theatre are again joining forces to celebrate Black Alaskan artists.
The exhibit, which is opening in Juneau, features painting, hip-hop, poetry, photography, make-up design, storytelling and other forms of art. The curation of the project is led by M.C. MoHagani Magnetek, a Fairbanks-based writer, historian and storyteller, and Alyssa Quintyne, a Fairbanks-based visual artist and musician. BAAM is designed to cultivate and provide space for Black artistic styles and leadership in order to engage, uplift and highlight the Black creatives of Alaska. The tri-city exhibit kicked off in April with an in-person showing in downtown Fairbanks. It will now be in Juneau for the month of May before closing in Anchorage in June.
“After years of virtual exhibits, I’m excited to be a part of bringing this work right in front of the community,” Quintyne said in a Perseverance Theatre news release announcing the May exhibit. “Many professional art spaces still have not learned how best to support and work with Black creatives in the state. So this will be our first in showing not only the state, but each other — this is what Black leadership and creation looks like. And it is worthy of all the praise and respect that other artists get.”
MC MoHagani Magnetek added, “We must acknowledge our past and our present as Black creatives in Alaska to construct a future that is vibrant, challenges humanity, and arrives at a place where we are not only surviving ... we are thriving.”
“The selected artists are diverse in artistic mediums and are excited to see themselves … their art being appreciated, uplifted, and amplified for greater exposure in our collective efforts to inspire others throughout Alaska and the world to pay closer attention because Black Alaskan Art Matters,” Magnetek said. “BAAM is dope, fresh and all things right with the world.”
The exhibit will be on display through May 25 at V Spot and Northern Tea House in Juneau.