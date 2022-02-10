Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center staff is welcoming New York Times best-selling author and photographer Nick Jans as he presents a narrative slide show tracing the story of Romeo the Wolf.
Romeo is the iconic black wolf that famously interacted with Juneau canines and their humans from 2003-2009 until he was shot and killed by poachers.
Jans will be speaking from his home in Florida. The lecture will be presented live at 7 p.m. Friday via the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center Facebook, facebook.com/MendenhallGlacierVC.