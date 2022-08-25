Psst. I hear some contestants from Anchorage are traveling to Fairbanks to compete in the annual Mr. and Mrs. Facejacket contest on Saturday at the Howling Dog Saloon. Interior Alaskans with cool beards may need to step up to capture the crown.
It’s the fifth year for this very Alaskan competition, which honors only the best looking mustaches and most distinctive beards. The event is also a fundraiser for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The food bank truck will be there to take food donations. Monetary donations are also always welcome.
Registration for the Facejacket contest is $10, and the judging begins at 7 p.m.
“Last year, we raised $11,000,” said Nick Adkins, owner of Permafrost Beards, who spearheads this friendly competition every year. This year, with no pre-registration, he has no idea what the competition looks like for 2022.
By the way, women are also invited to be creative and come up with their own nontraditional beard in order to win the Mrs. Facejacket Award. One year a red, white and blue beard made out of yarn took the top prize. Another year, a seaworthy/seaweed theme took top honors. There is no limit to creativity for the future Mrs. Facejacket.
Judges will choose the best mustache only, goatee, business face jacket of two inches or less, medium face jacket of 2-8 inches, long face jacket longer than 8 inches, freestyle face jacket/mustache and the overall winner Mr. Facejacket.
But wait — there’s more. Here is yet another way to donate funds to the food bank.
Every year, Adkins and his daughter Finley — aka “Bean” — face off for the glitter beard challenge. This year, she needs to raise $4,000 in order to glitter her dad’s beard. To keep that from happening, Adkins must raise $8,000. All of those funds, of course, go to the food bank.
Adkins beard only got glittered once, in 2020. The Food Bank may still be cleaning up glitter from the floor after Finley was done “glitterizing” on that day long ago.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle and lots of door prizes, including a battery powered chain saw from Denali Industrial Supply.
According to Adkins, all the donors are generous small businesses. They include Denali Industrial Supply, 907 Surplus, Tommy G’s Meat and Sausage, Friar Tuck’s Hoagie House, Salon Bella, Arctic Rose Studio, Northern Whimsy Art Studio, Lucky Locks North Pole, Lane’s Quickie Tacos and Zorba on the Run. Alaska Wood Bowl Company handmade the special awards for winners.
