Psst. I hear some contestants from Anchorage are traveling to Fairbanks to compete in the annual Mr. and Mrs. Facejacket contest on Saturday at the Howling Dog Saloon. Interior Alaskans with cool beards may need to step up to capture the crown.

It’s the fifth year for this very Alaskan competition, which honors only the best looking mustaches and most distinctive beards. The event is also a fundraiser for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The food bank truck will be there to take food donations. Monetary donations are also always welcome.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.

Tags