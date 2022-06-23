Have you ever wondered how a museum puts together an exhibit? Now is your chance.
On June 29, “Behind the Scenes” will be the first of two after-hours public presentations that will be given this summer at the Fountainhead Antique Auto & Fashion Museum. Curated and given by Auto Museum summer intern Shawn Pokrop from the Fashion Archives & Museum of Shippensbuerg University in Pennsylvania, the program will give an in-depth and interesting look at the design process for their newest museum exhibit, the timely “dressing for social distancing.”
From exhibit concepts, to picking outfitting and shaping arrangements, lighting, signage, color, to the final product and what could of been, “Behind The Scenes” is a chance to dive into the mind of a creative young exhibit designer.
The program will take place at the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum, 212 Wedgewood Dr. Tickets are $15 per person. Door open at 5:30 p.m. June 29 and the presentation begins at 6 p.m. Enjoy a no-host bar with beer and wine, and stay after to enjoy the museum until 8 p.m.