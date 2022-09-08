Registration is open for the 28th annual Beat Beethoven 5K, supporting the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra.
The race starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Patty Center on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. The goal is to complete the 5K before the ending of Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony.” The symphony is approximately 31 minutes long.
Runners who finish before the end of the symphony will receive a voucher to any of next season’s concerts except the holiday concert.
Early bird and standard registration deadlines have passed but runners can register late through Friday for $40. Race day registration is $45. Registration information can be found at fairbankssymphony.org.
Runners, families, kids and babies in strollers with an adult are welcome. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
For more information, see the symphony’s website.