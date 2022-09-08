Beat Beethoven

Runners, including Ludwig Beethoven himself, leave the starting line in front of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center at the beginning of the 2019 Fairbanks Symphony Beat Beethoven race. Racers who beat Beethoven by finishing the 5-kilometer course in under 31 minutes earn a voucher for a free ticket to one symphony performance.

Registration is open for the 28th annual Beat Beethoven 5K, supporting the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra.

The race starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Patty Center on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. The goal is to complete the 5K before the ending of Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony.” The symphony is approximately 31 minutes long.