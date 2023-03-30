The Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks hosts a Jack & Jill competition on Saturday.
This is an open competition in the style of west coast swing dance from 7-11 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Dance Hall.
As part of the Jack & Jill competition, partners each round will be determined by random draw.
It costs $6 for the public to dance and $5 for members, military service members and students.
The club asks that dancers bring clean non-marking shoes.
Registration and open dancing is from 7-7:40 p.m. The rounds begin at 7:45 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
People can register as a lead or follow and learn more at fairbanksballroom.dance.