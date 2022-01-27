The Backcountry Film Festival is again coming to Fairbanks, virtually.
The festival, sponsored by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks (NSCF), is a series of short films celebrating human-powered backcountry activities. The selected films run the gamut from fun to serious, shorter to longer. Most have a skiing theme, but some have environmental and other themes.
Tickets
Tickets are $20 for an individual and $35 for a family. Proceeds benefit the NSCF and Winter Wildlands. You can watch the films in the comfort of your own home through Feb. 22. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3rQmXJ6.
The films
Fourteen films are included in the festival. Here are short descriptions of a few:
• Off-Piste Opus: A raw edit of the sounds of the backcountry.
• Lot’zza Mia: A film on skiing and eating pizza — a lot of pizza, in the lot.
• Finding Gulo: A backcountry ski guide and field biologist who set out to document an elusive population of wolverines.
• Finding Balance: An action-driven ski and snowboard film elevating people of color, women and adaptive athletes.
For more about the movies see winterwildlands.org/backcountry-film-festival.
Helping the ski club and wildlands
The Backcountry Film festival aims to entertain while helping to raise funds and awareness for Winter Wildlands and its like-minded partners, such as the NSCF. The festival, created in 2004, travels to more than 100 locations worldwide. Funds raised by the festival showings stay in local communities to support human-powered recreation and conservation efforts and to raise awareness of winter management issues, avalanche training/safety and winter education programs.
For more information on the Fairbanks event contact Lisa Druckenmiller at skirunplay@aol.com.