Canadian singer/songwriter Royal Wood is coming to Fairbanks to perform an uplifting and emotional live performance, thanks to the Fairbanks Concert Association.
Royal Wood started playing music after the age of 4, and his songwriting and instrumental skills have only improved since then.
“I played by ear, I was just one of those kids because there was a piano, guitar, and other instruments in the house,” Wood said. “I just wanted to be around them. I just wanted to be around music.”
Wood’s songs are very personal, and reflect the emotions and challenges that he has gone through. Writing music and lyrics is a therapeutic process, and it has helped him process many difficult life experiences.
“I’ve always had music to put my life into, to process everything from losing my father to Alzheimer’s, to getting married, to having my first child,” Wood said. “Life is a struggle and life is also incredibly buoyant and joyous and amazing. I am grateful for it, and all of that finds its way into my music.”
Wood described his music as a mix of a classical style mixed with '60s/'70s song structure. Wood will be performing live while playing the piano and the guitar, and he will be singing his top hits such as “Forever & Ever” and “I’m so Glad.”
“You can hear those intense feelings of love in Royal Wood’s songs and his warm, resonant voice,” FCA Executive Director Anne Biberman said. “Switching easily between piano, guitar, and ukulele, ably backed up by Steve Zsirai on vocals, electric bass, and double bass, Wood is an engaging performer.”
Audience members must be 12 years or older and must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of the show. The audience is also required to wear a mask.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3q7vs31 or by calling the FCA office at 907-474-8081. If you are unable to make the concert after purchasing your ticket, let FCA know in advance and they will provide you with a refund.
Royal Wood will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Pioneer Park Civic Center Theater in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, 2300 Airport Way, in Fairbanks.