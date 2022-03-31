Michael Shaeffer will be celebrating the release of his fifth book, “Lost in the Flood,” during First Friday at a relatively new venue in Fairbanks.
The Basement is a spot created by Rachel Blackwell and can be found underneath the Bahn Thai restaurant at 541 Third Ave. Friday’s event will run from 6-8 pm and feature Shaeffer reading fun passages from his new book. The casual gathering will also have crayons, paper, and other art supplies on hand. Audience members will be encouraged to doodle and draw objects inspired from the content, but coloring inside (or outside) the lines is not required.
The new collection was inspired by the first CD Shaeffer ever bought, “Flood” by They Might Be Giants. The assortment of silly poems also riffs on pop culture, Star Wars, The Wizard of Oz, and the greatest year in popular music ever (it’s 1984, in case you had any doubts). Odes to various celebrities splash across a few of the pages as well. Guest performer and fellow slam poet Donald Crocker is set to arrive to perform a group piece from the new book about movie star Rick Moranis and how we — as a society — should never sucker punch Rick in the head.
The book is also Shaeffer’s most personal, chronicling his misadventures backstage during a musical, hijinks that happened while cliff diving in Iowa, and bidding his colleagues a fond farewell as he gets ready to retire from Alaska education this year.
Coloring prompts for the crowd will range from guardian angels to favorite zoo animals to big-budget tennis shoe designs. First Friday patrons are welcome to swing by anytime during that two-hour window and check out the laughter and lunacy in this special premiere. April is national poetry month, and this book is a wonderful and wily way to support the medium on a local level.