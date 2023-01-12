It’s a perfect fit — Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre (FLOT) and the musical production “Fiddler on the Roof.” Both debuted just over 50 years ago. They are reuniting for a spring performance in Fairbanks, as a re-energized FLOT brings musical theater back to the Fairbanks stage.
“We picked it because it’s a really good show,” said Theresa Reed, longtime FLOT member and director of the upcoming show, along with music director George Rydlinski. “It’s a really superb piece of theatre.”
The “Fiddler on the Roof” story centers on Tevye, a milkman in the village of Anatevka, who attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon his family’s lives in a pre-revolutionary Russian village. Tevye is determined to find good husbands for his five daughters. He consults a traditional matchmaker — and God.
Auditions are this month. FLOT will hold auditions at 2 p.m. Jan. 28, 29 and Feb. 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the FLOT warehouse, 3710 Leasure St. Come prepared to perform two songs (preferably one from “Fiddler”) with music for the pianist. Singers can sign up for auditions online at www.flot.org/auditions. There are parts for 35 singers of all ages, including five or six teens, ages 11-19.
“It has to be a big cast,” Reed said. “Everyone has to sing all the chorus pieces.”
She and Rydlinski are hoping for a big turnout for auditions.
“They should just come,” Reed said. “Get a song that you know you like and want to sing, and then sing it to us,” Reed said. “It’s all about telling a story. Come and sing us a story.”
She offered this bit of encouragement as well: “I personally think theater is really good for people. Being in a theater and doing theater is a great learning experience, a stretching experience and a sharing experience. Because then you’re working with a group of people that have a singular purpose and that makes for good vibes. If you’re spending time, you might as well spend it on something good with people you like.”
Reed actually directed “Fiddler on the Roof” for FLOT long ago, back when Pioneer Park was still called Alaskaland. The show debuted there at the civic center theater. FLOT performed the classic a second time at Hering Auditorium, when it was directed by Peggy Ferguson. Those performances happened decades ago.
Music Director George Rydlinski said his commitment to make this show happen is huge but well worth it. He will be putting together a pit orchestra of 20 to 25 musicians. His most recent FLOT endeavors included the musical productions “Les Mis” and “1776,” so he knows the reward that awaits hard work of making the show happen.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” he said, “is a timeless classic. I just got the piano-vocal score yesterday. I’ve been reading through it and kind of preparing myself for auditions.
“This town has so many fine singers and actors, we should be able to find our wonderful cast — if they come and audition,” he said.
Anyone interested in signing on as stage manager or technical director should also contact FLOT.
The nonprofit FLOT is Interior Alaska’s premier theater production company, producing musical theater and arts education for more than 50 years.
Since the pandemic, members regrouped and FLOT now offers a new logo, a new website, an updated Facebook page and lots of new energy. It is 100% run by volunteers and provides opportunities for people to learn theatrical skills and to help make shows happen. It is currently the only musical company not always geared toward children.
FLOT also provides opportunities for people to work on set design, lighting design and other support skills necessary to make a show come to life.