In addition, most of those workshops will be held during the afternoons from 1-4 p.m. New this year, Festival partners with Fairbanks Children’s Museum to offer child care to parents who sign up for workshops.
“We are making festival more accessible to people than it ever has been,” said director James Menaker.
All the visual arts workshops will be located on the ice rink’s stadium floor.
“There will be a dozen different classrooms setup with painting, birch bark embroidery, sewing, drawing,” he said. “That will be a fun little gallery to be able to walk through. There’s all sorts of different types of visual arts going on. Then, musical classes and other instruction is tucked away in all the hallways, nooks and crannies.
“We are hoping this week feels like being part of a festival, not just attending a workshop,” he said.
Final registration numbers won’t be known immediately.
“The festival historically has half of its registrations come in, in July,” Menaker said. “So if that continues this year, then registration will be really high.”
That, of course, is the hope. So far, it appears to be the trend.
“We’re sold out of a number of our workshops, especially culinary and healing arts,” Menaker said.
One culinary workshop this year is taught by Alaskan Lizzie Hartman, currently competing on Master Chef.
The jazz program returns this year, featuring someone new to Festival — jazz musician Kyle Athayde. He is a San Francisco Bay Area based composer, arranger, performer, teacher, and bandleader. Athayde primarily plays vibraphone, piano, trumpet, and drums, as well as bongo, congas, timbales, string bass, bass clarinet, sousaphone, and vocal percussion.
Favorite instructors like fiddler Caitlin Warbelow, visual artists Tom Nixon and Vladimir Zhikhartsev, and many others are returning.
Three longtime festival supporters/volunteers/performers will be inducted into the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival Hall of Fame on Friday, July 28 at the Davis Concert Hall. Honorees include Theresa Reed, Nancy Marriott and Eddie Madden, co-founder emeritus, who died last year. His wife and daughter will attend the special ceremony, Menaker said.
Founder Jo Scott also plans to attend and honor the new members of the Hall of Fame. A reception will follow in the Great Hall. See the website at www.fsaf.org for details.
The ever popular Bobby Lewis and Eustace Johnson return again to spearhead the Beatles Revue on Friday, July 21, at Silver Gulch Brewing and Bottling Co. in Fox and the traditional Gospel Concert, the festival’s final performance on Sunday, July 30.
Composing in the Wilderness enters its 12th year this season, bringing composers from all over the world to immerse in the wilderness of Denali National Park and then compose a piece based on that experience. The New Music Ensemble CORVUS performs those pieces at a concert at Davis Concert Hall on July 23.
This year, Lunch Bites, brief lunchtime performances by festival attendees/instructors will be held at Carlson Center and only during the second week.
Every year, Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival changes a bit, often dependent upon availability of instructors. Length of classes varies based on this factor.
“It is increasingly hard for people to attend two full weeks of workshops and performances so we looked into focusing our class time,” Menaker said. “Most genres are now concentrated into a single week. Classes that used to cover three days now cover two, as we try to be more hospitable to people’s busy summer schedules.”
The mission remains the same: to awaken everyone’s inner artist, connecting world-class professionals to aspiring artists and giving people who are enthusiastic about the fine arts, an outlet to pursue their passions.
“I would say that the classes we offer are volunteer driven,” Menaker said.
“They reflect the interests and artistic skill levels and interests of our community, and so the workshops and timing and everything shifts based off of what the community needs and what they are willing to invest their time and money into.
“It is very much driven by volunteers and community input,” he added.
More than 100 classes are offered every season in music, dance, visual arts, healing arts, creative writing, theatre, culinary, healing arts and more.
Register and keep track of workshops and performances at www.fsaf.org.