Spring events are coming to the Fairbanks Arts Association this month, with art popping up like the pussy willow buds along the Chena River.
Here’s what’s happening at Bear Gallery.
Student art show
The March exhibit “Up With Art: FNSBSD K-12 Student Artwork Exhibition,” features works from students in the Fairbanks school district.
It’s on view through March 25 at Bear Gallery, located on the third floor of theAlaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing and the gallery currently has a 15-guest limit in place. It’s free to attend and open to the public.
For more information visit fairbanksarts.org.
Call for art
The arts association has put out a call for art for its spring juried exhibition, “Entanglement.” The deadline to register is noon March 25.
The spring juried exhibitions feature artwork selected by a juror from within Alaska. Artwork is open to the following categories: painting, drawing, ceramics, print, sculpture, mixed media, photography, glass, jewelry and fiber. The submissions should explore or embody the concept of entanglement.
Intake for this show will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27. In an effort to limit contact, artwork entries must be registered online prior to intake. Selected artwork will be on display in the Bear Gallery from April 1-30. The entry fee is $5 per entry. Current Fairbanks Arts members will receive a fee waiver on their third entry.
More information and the submission form can be found at fairbanksarts.org.