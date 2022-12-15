Fairbanks Arts is accepting entries for the 28th Statewide Poetry Contest and invites participation from writers of all ages from elementary school and older. As a celebration of literary artistry, the contest aims to encourage, publicize and reward the writing of high-quality poetry in Alaska. Fairbanks Arts will accept entries beginning through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10, 2023.
Winners of the contest will receive an invitation to share their poetry in a virtual reading on April 8, 2023. April is National Poetry Month.
Categories are adult, high school, middle school and elementary school. Awards of varying dollar amounts will be given for first-, second- and third-place winners. The entry fee for adults is $4 per poem or $13 for four poems. Elementary, middle and high school fees are $3 per poem or $10 for four poems.
Class entries (special submission information is on the Fairbanks Arts website) is $1 per poem.
Submissions may be made through the Fairbanks Arts Association website, fairbanksarts.org. The website also contains instructions and rules for submissions.
This year’s judge is Jonas Lamb is a poet, parent and literary advocate. He lives with his wife and sons in Juneau. When not practicing parenting, praying for snow or painting his south-facing, storm-blasted, 100-year-old house, he works as a librarian. His work has appeared in Tidal Echoes, The Kent Collector and featured on 360TV’s “Writers’ Showcase,” “49 Writers” and “Mudrooms.” In 2017, he co-produced “A Braided Way: Poetry, Parenting & Place,” an exhibition at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum with poet Aleria Jensen featuring original broadside poems paired with visual art made by and in collaboration with each poet’s children.
He received an MFA from the University of Alaska Anchorage, and his creative thesis, “What Turtle Blood Tastes Like: poems,” was awarded a Jason Wenger Award for Excellence in Creative Writing.
In his work as a librarian and literary advocate, Jonas has collaborated with local and statewide partners to host events in support of Alaska writers such as Don Reardon, Melissa Moustakis, Nicole Stellon O’Donnel, Vivian Faith Prescott, Marie Tozier, X ‘unei Lance Twitchell, Ernestine Hayes and Sherry Simpson. In addition, he has served on the editorial board for Tidal Echoes, a literary and art journal that showcases the art and writing of Southeast Alaskans that is sponsored and administered by the University of Alaska Southeast.