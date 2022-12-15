Poetry contest

Metro

MetrO

What makes a good poem? That, especially among the literary subset, is up for debate.

 Metro

Fairbanks Arts is accepting entries for the 28th Statewide Poetry Contest and invites participation from writers of all ages from elementary school and older. As a celebration of literary artistry, the contest aims to encourage, publicize and reward the writing of high-quality poetry in Alaska. Fairbanks Arts will accept entries beginning through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10, 2023.

Winners of the contest will receive an invitation to share their poetry in a virtual reading on April 8, 2023. April is National Poetry Month.