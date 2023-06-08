Artists 18 or older in Alaska are invited to submit work to the Fairbanks Arts Membership Exhibition (F.A.M.E.) showing in the Bear Gallery in July.
All artists in Alaska with a current Fairbanks Arts Association membership are welcome to submit one piece of art that best exemplifies their work. The show has no jury process as it is an open invitation.
Artists may join at any membership donation level to qualify for F.A.M.E. The online registration deadline to submit artwork 1 p.m. June 23. In-person registration will be available at artwork intake from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 in the Bear Gallery.
Fairbanks Arts Association is a nonprofit striving to promote excellence in contemporary and traditional arts in the Interior as the oldest community arts council in the state and the official arts organization for both the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the City of Fairbanks.
If artists have questions about their membership status or wish to learn more, call Fairbanks Arts Association at 907-251-8386. For more information and artwork registration, visit fairbanksarts.org.