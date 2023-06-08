Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts

Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts is seen Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Pioneer Park. The arts center is one of many buildings under consideration in the borough’s projects plan.

Artists 18 or older in Alaska are invited to submit work to the Fairbanks Arts Membership Exhibition (F.A.M.E.) showing in the Bear Gallery in July.

All artists in Alaska with a current Fairbanks Arts Association membership are welcome to submit one piece of art that best exemplifies their work. The show has no jury process as it is an open invitation.