Bear safety

A brown bear sow and her cubs, photographed at Brooks Camp, Katmai National Park, in 2013. Bears are most likely to attack if they’re protecting cubs or a kill site.

Courtesy Christoph Strässler

The McNeil River Sanctuary is adjacent to Katmai National Park and protects the world’s largest concentration of brown bears; however, unlike Katmai, McNeil has a 10-person maximum allowing visitors to have an intimate observation of the bears as they feast on salmon. The 10-person maximum at McNeil means less than 200 people visit the sanctuary each summer.

Given those restrictions, most people won’t ever make it to McNeil River Sanctuary, but Gayle Neufeld will share her experience photographing the bears of McNeil River during an artist talk in the Bear Gallery at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Missy Ballinghoff is communications and literary coordinator with the Fairbanks Arts Association.