The McNeil River Sanctuary is adjacent to Katmai National Park and protects the world’s largest concentration of brown bears; however, unlike Katmai, McNeil has a 10-person maximum allowing visitors to have an intimate observation of the bears as they feast on salmon. The 10-person maximum at McNeil means less than 200 people visit the sanctuary each summer.
Given those restrictions, most people won’t ever make it to McNeil River Sanctuary, but Gayle Neufeld will share her experience photographing the bears of McNeil River during an artist talk in the Bear Gallery at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12.
“Up Close and Personal – Photographing the Bears of McNeil River” will bring the bears of McNeil River to Fairbanks. This artist talk is in conjunction with alaskaWILD 2023 exhibition showing in the Bear Gallery for the month of May.
Neufeld, the vice [resident of both the Alaska Society of Outdoor and Nature Photographers (ASONP) and the Alaska Photographic Center, has spent the last 26 years photographic wildlife and landscapes in Alaska, Africa, and Central and South America. She is an Alaska-based photographer and biologist whose work has been shown in touring group exhibitions alaskaWILD and Rarefied Light.
alaskaWILD 2023 is a statewide juried exhibition dedicated solely to nature photography. ASONP sponsors alaskaWILD and aims to celebrate the unique beauty and wildness of Alaska and to promote amateur and professional photographers.
Neufeld’s artist talk and the alasksWILD 2023 exhibition are free and open to the public. More information on the artist talk and the exhibition can be found at fairbanksarts.org.
Fairbanks Arts Association programs are made possible by the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska State Council on the Arts, Emerald Isle, the Richard L. and Diane M. Block Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, Mt.McKinley Bank, and individual and corporate contributions.
Missy Ballinghoff is communications and literary coordinator with the Fairbanks Arts Association.