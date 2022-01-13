Artists who love the natural world and have an inkling for public service have an opportunity to blend two passions into one program.
Interested artists are encouraged to apply for the Voices of the Wilderness Artist-in-Residence Program, being offered during the 2022 summer season. Applications are being accepted now through March 1. To download an application, visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/votw.
The program is an Alaska-based program open to artists from anywhere in the world. The artists are partnered with a wilderness specialist to take part in research or stewardship projects while creating art in some of the most unique places in Alaska. The final artwork is often used in environmental education materials to help others learn more about the value of national forests.
This year’s program debuts 11 wilderness areas and includes areas managed by the USDA Forest Service, National Park Service, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. It is open to artists of all types from visual to audio, performance art and more.