Longtime historical artist Ray Bonnell will present an illustrated lecture, “Drawing on History,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, the Noel Wien Library Auditorium. The presentation is sponsored by the Tanana Yukon Historical Society.
Bonnell has been tramping through the back roads and trails of the Eastern Interior, Southcentral and Southeast Alaska for more than 40 years, documenting (through photos, sketches and notes) mining camps, homesteads, cemeteries and other historic sites. His goal has been to record a snapshot in time of these sites before they fade away, and to preserve and share their history. Hundreds of historic and culturally important sites are scattered across Alaska. Many are fading away, the result of neglect, development, vandalism, accidents, time and climate change.
He will talk about his art and writing, how he selects his subjects, and where and how he locates information about them. He will also talk about the process of funding and publishing his work.
Bonnell is originally from the northern mines region of California. That is where he developed his enthusiasm for mining history. The region was dotted with abandoned mines, hydraulic diggings and Indian camps. He moved to Alaska in 1971 to attend college. A bachelors degree and graduate work in anthropology and art greatly influenced the research that goes into documenting his depictions of Alaska and its history.
A freelance artist and writer who lives in Fairbanks, he wrote an award-winning historical column for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner for 12 years and currently serves on the state of Alaska Historical Commission. He has published two books on Alaska historic sites and has four more historical books in the works. For more than 30 years, he had produced detailed pen and ink drawings of the state’s historic buildings and equipment. He is a frequent exhibitor at local art galleries, museums and coffee houses.
