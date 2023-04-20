Longtime historical artist Ray Bonnell will present an illustrated lecture, “Drawing on History,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, the Noel Wien Library Auditorium. The presentation is sponsored by the Tanana Yukon Historical Society.

Bonnell has been tramping through the back roads and trails of the Eastern Interior, Southcentral and Southeast Alaska for more than 40 years, documenting (through photos, sketches and notes) mining camps, homesteads, cemeteries and other historic sites. His goal has been to record a snapshot in time of these sites before they fade away, and to preserve and share their history. Hundreds of historic and culturally important sites are scattered across Alaska. Many are fading away, the result of neglect, development, vandalism, accidents, time and climate change.

