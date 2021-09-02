The University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1961 Yukon Drive, is offering the workshop “Sustained Observation and Mindfulness” from 3:30-6 p.m today. Artist Jonathan VanDyke will guide participants in dynamic guided reflections on collection objects that span centuries and cultures.
No experience is necessary for the workshop. Pre-registration is required. The number of participants will be limited to allow for distancing. Masks are required on campus.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/uamnadulted or call 474-5360.