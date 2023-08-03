Last year, Ray Bonnell ended his long-running “Sketches of Alaska” column in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, which featured drawings of buildings and other human-constructed items around the state coupled with essays describing their role in Alaska’s history.
He isn’t done sharing his work, however.
Bonnell has just published his third book, “Interior Sketches III: More ramblings around Interior Alaska historic sites,” and Friday night he will be selling copies and opening his latest show of original artwork at Fairbanks Distilling Company downtown.
“Last June I retired from 12 years of producing my historical column for the Daily-News-Miner. That’s a lot of columns about Alaska history — over 300 — almost 200 of them about Interior Alaska,” Bonnell explained recently by email.
“I’ve been tramping around Alaska searching out historic resources for 40 years,” he continued. “While the will to keep drawing and writing is still there, I’m 71 and the wherewithal is flagging. I still enjoy drawing, and plan to keep doing it, as well as writing about sites, but on a more leisurely basis.” In his email, Bonnell outlined the effort involved in producing a biweekly column for 12 years. “With the detail I put in, each pen and ink drawing is actually three or four drawings,” he said, listing four steps for each. He starts with a preliminary sketch, then traces it first onto tracing paper, and from there onto drawing paper before the final inking. “And the research and writing also takes hours,” he added.
Bonnell has already gathered numerous past columns into two previous volumes of “Interior Sketches,” which he’s spent the past year updating for second editions. The third volume covers 70 more sites, ranging from well-known to obscure. “This book pretty much brings me up to date on the sites I have covered in Interior Alaska,” he said. “Between it and my earlier books, I have covered almost 200 historic sites, vehicles, boats, aircraft, and events.
While his new book, like its predecessors, focuses on Interior Alaska where he has made his home for decades, Bonnell said the show will include “some of the drawing I have done over the past few years, depicting sites in Eastern Interior, Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. It may very well be my last art show featuring historical drawings.” With over 100 additional columns covering sites beyond the Interior, Bonnell said this won’t be his final book, however. “I now have enough material to produce a Southcentral Sketches book, and that is next on my to-do list. Maybe someday there will be a Southeast Sketches book.” Bonnell will be signing books at Fairbanks Distilling Company from 5-8 p.m. Friday, and attendees can enter a free drawing for two of his many original sketches, artwork that has delighted readers for years. “I want to thank the New-Miner for giving me the chance to produce the column,” he said by email. “It’s been fun, frustrating, rewarding — something I had to do — my calling you might say.”