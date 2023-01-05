The Art Center, located in Cornerstone Mall, will host its first First Friday event from 5-8 p.m. Friday featuring longtime local artist Matt Moberly.
“I am super excited about them (First Fridays),” said owner Carol Flores, who took over the shop about one year ago. She has worked there for nearly 13 years.
Moberly’s artwork will remain on display for the entire month of January.
The Art Center at 505 Old Steese Highway, is regularly open 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday/Monday.
