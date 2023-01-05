Matt Moberly

Matt Moberly’s watercolor, “Birch 1.” Courtesy NAMI

 Courtesy NAMI

The Art Center, located in Cornerstone Mall, will host its first First Friday event from 5-8 p.m. Friday featuring longtime local artist Matt Moberly.

“I am super excited about them (First Fridays),” said owner Carol Flores, who took over the shop about one year ago. She has worked there for nearly 13 years.

