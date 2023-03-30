Heartstream Yoga will host a Argentine Tango dance party (Milonga) on Friday evening at their studio at the College Campus Center.
The dance starts with a brief introductory lesson at 8 p.m and continues until 11 p.m. The cost is $12 per person or $20 per couple.
Heartstream Yoga owner began offering lessons in 2022.
Argentine tango is an acquired skill that challenges the creativity of dancers, spokesperson Galen Cook said. He explained that there are few assigned steps, “except for the basic patterns for floor crafting.”
“An Argentine tango dance is not intuitive,” Greg Novak said. “It’s innovative.”
Tickets are available at the door. Note: There is a dress code requirement. Heels required for women and “dress-to-impress” clothing for all participants. Questions may be addressed to Galen Cook at (907) 479-9038.
Heartstream Yoga is located in Suite 11 at 3677 College Road.