Tango lessons in Fairbanks

Heartstream Yoga will host a Argentine Tango dance party (Milonga) on Friday evening at their studio at the College Campus Center.

The dance starts with a brief introductory lesson at 8 p.m and continues until 11 p.m. The cost is $12 per person or $20 per couple.