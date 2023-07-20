A taste of military precision and aeronautical skill takes place this weekend with the return of the Arctic Lightning Airshow at Eielson Air Force Base.
The Far North air show, hosted by the Air Force, will include four hours of condensed, action-packed aerial performances by the F-35 fighter jet and Pacific Air Forces F-16 demonstration teams, the Joint Forces fighter craft, U.S. Army Airpower exhibition, para-commandos, an Ace Maker T-33, Civil Air Patrol glider, and the SkyHawks, a Canadian Armed Forces parachute team.
A wide range of air craft will be on static display as well, including everything from the F-35A Lightning II, F-16s and Alaska Air National Guard’s KC-135 Stratotanker, to U.S. Army helicopters and Defense Department drones and unmanned aircraft. More historic aircraft, such as the L-13 Grasshopper and the BT-13 Valiant, will be on display as well.
Entertainment includes pyrotechnic performances by the Commemorative Air Force Blastards Detachment and a F-35 vs. sports car drag race.
Concession stands and food options will be available for guests to avail themselves, from the popular Alaska Soda Jerk to Wok & Roll, Early Bird Loaded Fries, the Fire, and Nikkos in the Park.
The Arctic Lightning Airshow is scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m to 6 p.m. with aerial demonstrations starting at noon. Attendance is free for everyone on both days.
Visitors will enter through Hursey Gate (the main gate). Strollers, diaper bags, baby food and drinks, and change of clothes are permitted, which will be subject to search at the event’s security checkpoint. Hearing protection for younger children is advised.
Items such as coolers, umbrellas and shade tents, outside alcohol and food, nonalcoholic beverages in glass containers, weapons and laser pointers will not be permitted.