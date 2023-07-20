A taste of military precision and aeronautical skill takes place this weekend with the return of the Arctic Lightning Airshow at Eielson Air Force Base.

The Far North air show, hosted by the Air Force, will include four hours of condensed, action-packed aerial performances by the F-35 fighter jet and Pacific Air Forces F-16 demonstration teams, the Joint Forces fighter craft, U.S. Army Airpower exhibition, para-commandos, an Ace Maker T-33, Civil Air Patrol glider, and the SkyHawks, a Canadian Armed Forces parachute team.