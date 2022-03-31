The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on whales during family programs in April.
Self-Guided Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. From April 2-9, families can participate in a museum hunt-and-find, pick up a free take-home activity (while supplies last), and explore hands-on activities shared online at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Junior Curators, designed for children 6 and older with an adult, will be held at the museum on April 9 from 2-4 p.m. Families are invited to drop in for activities and a themed scavenger hunt. Materials for at-home explorations will also be available.
At Family Day: Whales on April 23, from noon to 4 p.m., visitors can meet mammalogists, explore the role of whales in Alaska cultures, watch the Arctic Currents film, try a scavenger hunt in the galleries, pick up supplies for take-home activities, and more. There is no admission fee for children 14 and under at Family Days, thanks to support from TOTE.
These programs are included with admission and are free for members.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 907-474-7505.