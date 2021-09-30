The application period is open for Composing in the Wilderness 2022 with two programs offered in the coming year.
The traditional annual program centers on Denali National Park. It has been ongoing for the past nine years, a collaboration between Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, Alaska Geographic and the National Park Service.
It is an opportunity for adventurous composers to immerse themselves in the wilderness of Denali National Park, compose a chamber piece based on that inspiration, and then have that work performed by Corvus, an ensemble made up of top professional musicians. In years past, those concerts were held at both Denali National Park and in Fairbanks.
Composing in the Wilderness at Denali takes place July 17-31, in conjunction with Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.
In 2022, a second more immersive backpacking trip for composers will be offered in Wrangell St. Elias National Park.
Details of this adventure are still being worked out, but composers will have a little more time to compose their pieces, which will debut at a concert in New York City. In previous years, the Composing in the Wilderness concert for this adventurous program took place at Federal Hall National Historic Site.
The trip is expected to include four days in the wilderness of the park, followed by three days in the remote community of McCarthy, where composers can begin creating their pieces. Local excursions, including visiting the historic copper mine at Kennicott will be offered during that time.
The application period is open Sept. 15 through Nov. 1.
More information at www.composinginthewilderness.com.