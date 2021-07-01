The Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum are looking for an Alaska Native artist to fill one position for the Alaska Native Artist Residency Program. The dates of the program are Aug. 21 to Sept. 12.
Benefits of the residency include and artist stipend of $2,200, a food per diem to offset food costs, lodging, and travel to and from Sitka. Artists are paid to create their artwork in the museum in an open-studio like format and are paid for their time accessing and studying the museum’s exceptional Alaska Native ethnographic and art collection. Artists-in-residence may focus on traditional or contemporary Native art forms including but not limited to wood carving, ivory carving, silver engraving, beading, skin, gut and fish skin sewing, drum making, and basket or textile weaving, drumming, and dancing. Outstanding beginners as well as experienced artists are welcome.
Artists benefit from utilizing the museum’s collections for research and meeting visitors from around Alaska and the world and local Sitka community members while working in the museum gallery.
Individuals who wish to obtain an information packet on the Alaska Native Artist Residency Program outlining pay and benefits, position expectations, the residency schedule, and other details may call the museum at (907) 747-8981 and request a packet be emailed or mailed. The packet is also available at www.friendsofsjm.com. Applications are due July 9.