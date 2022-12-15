The Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum is looking for Alaska Native artists to apply to the 2023 Native Artist Residency program. Residencies are 21-22 days long and occur: July 7-28, Aug. 18 to Sept. 9, Sept. 15 to Oct.6, and Oct. 7-28. All four residency positions include a $2,000 artist stipend, a $660 food stipend, and travel to and from Sitka. While in residence, artists create in an open studio-like format in the museum gallery and engage with the community through cultural consultations, artist talks, and teaching an art form or art forms. Positions will be filled as funding allows and is contingent upon grant awards.
Artists may focus on traditional or contemporary Native art forms such as wood carving, ivory carving, silver engraving, beading, skin, gut and fish skin sewing, drum making, and basket or textile weaving, drumming, and dancing. Outstanding beginners as well as experienced artists are welcome.