AYP 2023

Cameron White/News-Miner

Barcelona Boys Choir plays at Angry, Young and Poor in Ester Community Park on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

 Cameron White/News-Miner

Angry Young and Poor, also known as AYP, returned to Ester Community Park July 22. AYP has been running annually since 2001, giving young and new performers in Fairbanks an outlet to play live music.

This year’s set list included 18 bands and performers on stage from noon to midnight: Arctic Entry, Kodi Hannah, Modern Natives, Nasty Adam, Ragged Company, The Phineas Gauge, Dropout Scholar, Snoot, Cliff+Ivy, Wire Mother, Pill-oh, Bethlehem Shalom, Sparo, Barcelona Boys Choir, Piss Denim, Sundog, Medium Build, and Posterchild.