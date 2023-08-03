Angry Young and Poor, also known as AYP, returned to Ester Community Park July 22. AYP has been running annually since 2001, giving young and new performers in Fairbanks an outlet to play live music.
This year’s set list included 18 bands and performers on stage from noon to midnight: Arctic Entry, Kodi Hannah, Modern Natives, Nasty Adam, Ragged Company, The Phineas Gauge, Dropout Scholar, Snoot, Cliff+Ivy, Wire Mother, Pill-oh, Bethlehem Shalom, Sparo, Barcelona Boys Choir, Piss Denim, Sundog, Medium Build, and Posterchild.
The day began as attendees slowly arrived, setting up tents and chairs. Over time more people flowed in, with a crowd in the hundreds flooding the park by evening and parked cars spreading out onto the Parks Highway shoulder. Tents circled the field, with food available from Pete’s Indian Tacos, and Jams, Jellies and Things.
Activities such as a Jell-O wrestling competition were held throughout the day, with stilt-walkers and fire-spitters performing periodically.
Charmin XXXX, from Sound Reinforcement Specialists, was the audio engineer for the festival. Working with the goal to “connect bands to the audience,” he noted the most important part of managing the sound of performances was to drive synergy with the crowd.
Continuing the spirit of AYP, a number of bands were able to use the festival as their first large venues, such as Sparo and Wire Mother, which have members still in high school or recently graduated from high school.
Aspen Frick, head disorganizer for this year’s AYP (AYP leadership refers to themselves as “disorganizers”) thought the event was a success with “the easiest challenges ever,” saying that “The community really comes together and makes it a nonchallenging experience.”
Frick said that AYP is “not corporate, we’re not anything.”
To Frick, the event is indicative of Ester’s culture, with a community “all about coming out, supporting music, and supporting Fairbanks.”