Nick Carpenter and his folk rock band, Medium Build, are performing in Fairbanks in February after being featured on HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot and releasing several new songs on Spotify.
Medium Build performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at The UAF Pub and at Venue on Feb. 4. The Fairbanks-based band Heart Machine opens for Medium Build both nights.
Carpenter is joined by Greg Geddes, Nate Cain, Steve Hartmann and Holly Ritterbush.
“Fairbanks is super special to us,” Nick Carpenter said.
Carpenter took classes in commercial songwriting in Nashville before moving to Anchorage in 2016. He wanted to produce songs that were “more raw and more me,” he said. He started Medium Build in 2015 and had his first concert with a full band on Dec. 12, 2016.
“I came up here for what I thought was going to be a summer,” Carpenter said. He remained in Anchorage ever since.
He met James Glaves at an open mic night. Glaves joined him for the next three years as a cowriter and producer.
Carpenter remembers watching “One Tree Hill” and “The O.C.” as a teenager and thinking how cool it would be to have his own music on those television shows, he said.
Medium Build’s song “I Love Cherry” was featured on season two “Gossip Girl.” Carpenter wrote the song with James Glaves more than four years ago, he said.
The “Gossip Girl” reboot was cancelled by HBO Max after two seasons.
Medium Build released six new songs on an EP, a mini-album called Health and Wellness, on Wednesday. The toured with Briston Maroney in September. Tickets for Medium Build’s tour along the East and West coasts in March are available now.
