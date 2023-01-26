Nick Carpenter and his folk rock band, Medium Build, are performing in Fairbanks in February after being featured on HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot and releasing several new songs on Spotify.

Medium Build performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at The UAF Pub and at Venue on Feb. 4. The Fairbanks-based band Heart Machine opens for Medium Build both nights.

