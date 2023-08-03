“When I was in Anchorage last week,” Olivia Hill said, “all I could think about was I couldn’t wait to get to Fairbanks.”
She had good reason. Hill, in town this week while promoting her recent book, has been away for nearly 30 years, but Fairbanks was once home for over a decade. “This is such a homecoming,” she said.
Hill will offer a presentation about her book “Travel North Black Girl” at Bear Gallery on Saturday at 7 p.m. The book, published last year, tells the story of her first winter in Alaska and of the life that preceded it.
Born and raised in the Troost Corridor in Kansas City, which Black residents were pushed into through redlining and other segregation tactics practiced in many American cities during the 20th century, Hill was an unlikely transplant to Alaska. It was only because her first husband came north seeking a teaching career that she ever saw the state, but it’s been her soul’s home ever since.
Hill’s husband was hired in the Alutiiq/Sugpiaq village of Tatitlek, on Prince William Sound, in 1982, prompting the couple’s move to the remote coastal community. There Hill found herself confronting the painful memories of her childhood, the difficulties of a biracial marriage she had rushed into, and the cultural clashes sprung from finding herself in a place so unlike anything she had previously known, yet in some ways surprisingly similar.
The book ends with Hill’s departure from Tatitlek following the couple’s season there, but her life in Alaska continued. While she visited with family in Kansas City, her husband sought a new position, preferably in a community less removed from the road system.
Hill said she often jokes about it now, but when her husband first started sending resumes out to schools across the state, she told him she would live “anyplace but Fairbanks.” She said she wasn’t at all happy when he took a job here, but her initial reticence toward the town quickly evaporated. “Fairbanks became the place that I wanted to be.”
Hill spent over a decade in the Golden Heart City, where she attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks (she frequently credits the renowned poet Patricia Monaghan, who was here at the time, as the key mentor who helped launch her writing career). She also raised two young children and worked full time to support her family. When she needed to escape the stress, she would head up to Murphy Dome, where she bought property that she still owns and has been visiting while in Fairbanks.
“I would go up there and just sit,” she said. “I could think more clearly. I made decisions there. I was more at peace. I was grounded.”
Hill’s life has taken her to several cities since, opening a gourmet foods company along the way and becoming an award winning playwright. Though now back in Kansas City, where she lives with her family, she’s never forgotten her years in the North, years she feels formed much of who she is. “There’s a kind of energy that fits me,” she said of the Golden Heart City. “It just sort of settles me. That was one of the things I first noticed.”
Hill said her presentation will begin with a reading from her book, given by her daughter Miles Sandler (Hill’s son and grandson have also accompanied her on this trip). “Hopefully, we’ll get a lot of feedback and questions and get into a conversation about what does it mean to be an Alaskan, to be a Black Alaskan, to be a fellow Fairbanksian. And what are our stories? What are our connections to one another?”
Memoirs and histories of Black life in Alaska have always been scarce, and Hill hopes that by bringing “Travel North Black Girl” to publication, as well as through her talks both here and in Anchorage, she can inspire other Black Alaskans to tell their stories and help all Alaskans better understand their home. Hill said that she and her family are looking forward to talking with Fairbanks residents about her experiences and those of others. “These stories are all around,” she said. “Everyday people’s stories are the foundation of a nation.”
Meanwhile, she’s reveling once more in the grand sweep of Alaska, a feeling she’s missed for three decades. “It has to do with the land,” she said. “There’s something about the vastness of it that allows us to be more grounded, and to move away from the chaotic world we’ve created.”
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.