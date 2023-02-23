Will Putman is the next artist featured in the Music & More performance series sponsored by Fairbanks First United Methodist Church.
He is a long-time local folk singer and songwriter who is a forester, musician, home brewer and outdoor enthusiast who claims to be living “somewhere near Fairbanks.” His show, “The View From the Middle of Nowhere — An Evening with Will Putman,” will take place at 7 p.m. March 4 in the church sanctuary at 915 Second Ave. in Fairbanks.
Will Putman is a University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate with a degree in natural resource management and, until recently, was the forestry program manager for the Tanana Chiefs Conference.
He is a familiar presence at the Fairbanks Folk Festival and other local events and has performed with such local legends as his wife Trudy Heffernan, Robin Dale Ford, Pat Fitzgerald and Shonti Elder. His five CDs include “15 Hours of Driving” and “The Middle of Nowhere: Alaskan Seasonal Suite.”
The Music & More series features mostly local artists offering family-oriented entertainment for all ages. Each month you can expect music, or drama, or dance or readings. Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door.
Future performances include chamber music by Lathrop High School students on April 22, prepared for the May 12-13 School Activities Association Solo and Ensemble Music Festival, and a piano recital May 27 featuring Paul Krejci, “Medieval Keynieval.” The performance includes more than 500-year-old musical stunts performed on a modern piano.