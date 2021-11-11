The Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre (FLOT) is welcoming back local theatre with Music Theater International’s global event, “All Together Now.”
Thousands of local theaters will be performing “All Together Now!” with their own unique spin to it, and Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre is excited to show you how creative they can be.
“All Together Now!” is compilation of songs that Music Theater International is allowing local theaters to use the rights to free of charge in order to kickstart local theaters into performing live after Covid-19 pushed them to go online.
“They’re all songs about togetherness,” said FLOT Board Member Nik McGraw. “It’s about getting to come together and actually perform live.”
The great thing about “All Together Now!” is how artistic local theaters are able to be with it. While FLOT has been given the selection of songs to sing, it is up to them to fill in the space in between each song with their own writing and skits.
“This is something FLOT has never done before,” said McGraw. “We are getting to be really flexible and write our own script and just have a lot of fun with it.”
Mike Laughlin will try his hand at directing for the first time, after serving as FLOT’s treasurer for many years. He says it’s been very rewarding and definitely a learning process, but he couldn’t think of a better group to do it with.
Watching the show, the audience would never have guessed that this is a new experience for FLOT. The performance is engaging and fun, while still holding a professional quality to it.
Laughlin has chosen to put a 1970s variety show spin on the performance. The 70s is a favorite era of his and is filled with light hearted humor that everyone will really enjoy, Laughlin said.
“Alongside our musical performances, we’re going to have skits and two MC’s who have a good rapport between each other and will crack a lot of jokes,” McGraw said. “It’s going to be a really fun time.”
The two Master of Ceremonies (MC) will be Rocky Barnette and Amber Shoemaker. Their stage presence has a way of drawing you in, and their banter can’t help but make you laugh.
For all the pet-lovers out there, this show is one you cannot miss, as it will be starring the Golden Retriever Mahal the Wonder Dog. Mahal charms the audience during the “Annie” segment, while the talented Julianna Celaire sings her heart out. It is a truly adorable performance that will make your night.
The show will also feature aerial arts performed by Golden Heart Performing Arts.
FLOT will be performing “All Together Now!” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 13-14, and at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15. Tickets for in-person or streaming can be purchased at flot.org.
For more information, email flotinfo@gmail.com.