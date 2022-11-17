Dark Winter Nights has a live show on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at Hering Auditorium. Dark Winter Nights is a radio program on KUAC, a podcast, a book and a live show started by Rob Prince in April 2014. Prince, an associate professor at UAF, shares true stories told by Alaskans who have had a compelling experience.
People are super interested in Alaska, Prince said. “I wanted to start a program where, if people want to learn about Alaska, they’d hear from Alaskans themselves.” Prince aims to share the real Alaska with the world, he said. He shares stories that highlight Alaskan culture; it’s land where you can get into really serious situations where you have to help each other out and figure it out, he said.
Prince is a documentary filmmaker with a history of telling nonfiction stories through videos and a love of podcasts. Dark Winter Nights has been called “the best winter podcast for storytelling lovers” in 2021 and aired on National Public Radio’s Weekend Edition in 2022.
Storytelling is our primary form of entertainment, a tool for building connections, a tool for persuasion and a way to heal. He said we constantly crave stories to be entertained and that the more stories you share with someone, the closer you feel to them. “The more you tell the story of the most difficult times in your life, the less power they have over you and the less they hurt.”
“Personally, I love a good fiasco,” Prince said. Prince has a long list of fiasco stories that are his favorites — like when his executive producer went white water rafting with two friends who didn’t know how to white water raft and had to get rescued by a helicopter. He also loves a polar bear story. Prince said we have totally insane things that happen here that people in the Lower 48 can’t imagine.
To be featured on Dark Winter Nights, people can submit their stories through the website form. Prince often asks people he meets to come on Dark Winter Nights.
Live shows usually have between 500-900 attendees, Prince said. Prince coaches the storytellers ahead of time with public speaking tips. Five people are picked ahead of time to share their stories at the live event, and they pick an additional story from the audience during the event. Prince said parts of the show are spontaneous, which makes it exciting and fun to watch.
Prince said this show will feature several fun stories that will make you proud to be an Alaskan.
WHAT: Dark Winter Nights live show
WHERE: Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way
TICKETS: Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, students and military, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
