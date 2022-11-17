Dark Winter Nights has a live show on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at Hering Auditorium. Dark Winter Nights is a radio program on KUAC, a podcast, a book and a live show started by Rob Prince in April 2014. Prince, an associate professor at UAF, shares true stories told by Alaskans who have had a compelling experience.

People are super interested in Alaska, Prince said. “I wanted to start a program where, if people want to learn about Alaska, they’d hear from Alaskans themselves.” Prince aims to share the real Alaska with the world, he said. He shares stories that highlight Alaskan culture; it’s land where you can get into really serious situations where you have to help each other out and figure it out, he said.

