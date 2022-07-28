When six Alaska artists collaborated with Composers in the Wilderness, they created a “DENALI” exhibit so unique that it has now been accepted into the permanent collection of the Alaska State Museum in Juneau.
“It’s a big deal,” said longtime Alaska artist/quilter Ree Nancarrow, who participated in the project. “They are very selective about what they choose to have in the museum. The fact that they accepted it is really cool.”
This type of project had never been done in Alaska before, she said.
Every year, composers come to Denali from all over the world. They immerse themselves in the wilderness for several days, learning from park experts along the way. Then, they create short musical pieces that are performed in concert by professional musicians at Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. CORVUS, a New Music ensemble, performs the pieces every year.
The artists all belong to small group called Elements. It formed in 2003 and evolved to include artists who specialize in a variety of media. Each artist is well established and intimately familiar with Alaska and Denali National Park.
When one member suggested this particular collaboration, the project took shape.
Each artist listened to three pieces of music, and from that, they created 18 works of art — two responses to each of the nine musical compositions. Media used by the artists varied and included fiber, ceramic tiles, painting, poetry and bookmaking.
The artists made a deliberate decision to keep the pieces small, so they could become part of a traveling exhibit. After its debut at the gallery at Tonglen Lake Lodge in the Denali area in 2018, the exhibit then moved to galleries in other states, including Michigan, Texas and Alaska.
“At the show in Fairbanks, I watched a man go over,” Nancarrow said. “He’s looking at sheet music on the stand and he’s humming the tune. Then he gets out his phone, goes to the QR code and listens to it being played, while looking at two pieces of artwork on the wall. Two artists independently listened to that composition being played and responded to it.”
The exhibit included not only the artwork, but the sheet music of each piece and a QR code that enables viewers to hear the actual piece.
Each artist had three pieces to create, after drawing names out of a hat.
Remarkably, different artists used similar colors and similar approach after listening to the same piece of music — although the artists never spoke to each other as they developed their work.
Artists included Charlotte Bird, Susan Campbell, Nancy Hausle-Johnson, Marybee Kaufman, Margo Klass and Ree Nancarrow. Composers in the Wilderness in 2017 were Jesse Budel, Christian Dubeau, Corinna Hogan, Aaron Keiyt, Brent Lawrence, Libby Meyer, Christina Rusnak, Dawn Sonntag and Jennifer Wright.
Acceptance into the state museum’s permanent collection was a time consuming effort, lasting nearly a year.
“Museums have so little money they have to be so careful about what they accept,” Nancarrow said. “They have a committee and they are very careful about it.”
There were many follow-up questions from the museum about the Composing in the Wilderness program and how it worked.
“We had to explain that this incredible program exposes all these composers to the incredible part of Alaska that we have here,” Nancarrow said.
It inspires those composer not only for that particular piece, she said, but for all their future work.
“It permeates a lot of what they still do,” she added.
Meanwhile, the Elements group plans to meet soon and decide on their next project.