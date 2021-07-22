The Alaska Railroad’s Catch the Train photo contest returns, which means anyone has the opportunity to show off their shots of the classic blue and gold trains for a chance to be included in the Alaska Railroad’s 2023 calendar and win cash and prizes. To participate, submit a photo to the contest via the Alaska Railroad Facebook page or by posting the submission to Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #CatchTheTrainAK. The deadline for submissions in the photo contest is midnight Dec. 5, 2021.
Following the submission period, 12 finalists will be selected. All will be featured in the railroad’s 2023 calendar and receive round-trip rail fare for two. The 12 finalists will then go head-to-head in an online vote for the grand prize: the coveted spot of the calendar’s cover, $1,500 in cash and rail fare for four on the Denali Star Train.
The Alaska Railroad will announce the 12 finalists in early January 2022, which will also kick off the online voting period for the grand prizewinner. The winner will be announced in late January 2022.
Entry for Catch the Train photo contest is free, and individuals may submit an unlimited number of photos. The 12 finalists will be chosen on the basis of artistic merit, originality, subject and style; the grand prizewinner will be selected by a public vote on social media, limited to one vote per individual. Entrants must be 18 or older as of Dec. 5, 2021. Any photos taken that are inconsistent with the Alaska Railroad’s safety protocols will be disqualified immediately. 2023 calendars will be available to purchase in summer 2022.
For additional rules and regulations, visitwww.alaskarailroad.com/catchthetrain.